L&G Hermes All Stocks Gilts
LGHASGI:LN
2,096.00
GBp
9.50
0.46%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
2,035.70 - 2,136.20
1年トータルリターン
-0.41%
年初来リターン
-0.23%
前日終値
2,086.50
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
2,096
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
24.396
設定日
11/06/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Hermes All Stocks Gilts Index AA is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to match the FTSE A Government All Stocks Index over a two to three year period. The Fund invests in UK gilts.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com