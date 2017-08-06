Legal & General ICAV - L&G G
LGGSZGA:ID
GBP
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.9978 - 1.1636
1年トータルリターン
13.20%
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Stock
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
06/08/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Global Small Cap Equity Index Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to provide investors with a return in line with the performance of the developed world small cap equity market as represented by the MSCI World Small Cap Index. The Fund primarily invests directly in equities that are constituents of the Index.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3266
Webサイトwww.lgim.com