LO Funds III - Global Govern

LGGSHCS:LX
99.21
CHF
0.09
0.09%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
98.83 - 101.40
1年トータルリターン
-2.14%
年初来リターン
-1.19%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
99.12
52週レンジ
98.83 - 101.40
1年トータルリターン
-2.11%
年初来リターン
-1.19%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Foreign Government Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
99.214
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 06/13/2018)
167.079
設定日
11/20/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
0.07%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EE190475:COR
1.88 千 2.55 百万 1.15
EI248860:COR
19.88 千 2.41 百万 1.09
EJ708471:COR
2.09 千 2.37 百万 1.07
EH362368:COR
19.70 千 2.32 百万 1.05
EH613113:COR
9.31 千 2.12 百万 0.95
EI250130:COR
1.86 千 2.08 百万 0.94
AM249066:COR
2.01 千 2.03 百万 0.91
ED443833:COR
1.82 千 1.84 百万 0.83
SS102372:COR
1.44 千 1.71 百万 0.77
EH819001:COR
2.26 千 1.68 百万 0.76
企業概要
LOF3-Global Government Fundamental is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to invest at least two-thirds of its assets in bonds and other fixed or floating-rate debt securities and short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by sovereign issuers participating in the OECD and/or supranational institutions.
住所
Lombard Odier Funds Europe SA
5 AlLee Scheffer
L-520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号
+352-27-78-1000
Webサイト
www.lombardodier.com