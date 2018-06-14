Legal & General Global Real
LGGRELA:LN
65.31
GBp
0.41
0.62%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
57.77 - 66.87
1年トータルリターン
-1.91%
年初来リターン
0.34%
前日終値
65.72
ファンド分類
Real Estate Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
65.31
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
736.877
設定日
01/25/2016
直近配当額 ( 04/23/2018)
0.534288
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.26%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.08%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SPG:US
ｻｲﾓﾝ･ﾌﾟﾛﾊﾟﾃｨｰ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|112.70 千
|16.11 百万
|4.43
|
PSA:US
ﾊﾟﾌﾞﾘｯｸ･ｽﾄﾚｰｼﾞ
|52.12 千
|9.34 百万
|2.57
|
PLD:US
ﾌﾟﾛﾛｼﾞｽ
|188.37 千
|8.00 百万
|2.20
|
AVB:US
ｱﾊﾞﾛﾝﾍﾞｲ･ｺﾐｭﾆﾃｨｰｽﾞ
|49.21 千
|7.02 百万
|1.93
|
WELL:US
ウェルタワー
|130.33 千
|6.97 百万
|1.92
|
UL:NA
ｳﾆﾍﾞｲﾙ･ﾛﾀﾞﾑｺ
|35.23 千
|6.78 百万
|1.87
|
EQR:US
ｴｸｲﾃｨ･ﾚｼﾞﾃﾞﾝｼｬﾙ
|128.99 千
|6.68 百万
|1.84
|
VTR:US
ベンタス
|126.76 千
|6.36 百万
|1.75
|
BXP:US
ボストン･プロパティーズ
|54.92 千
|5.52 百万
|1.52
|
16:HK
新鴻基地産発展[ｻﾝﾌﾝｶｲ･ﾌﾟﾛﾊﾟﾃ
|506.13 千
|5.20 百万
|1.43
企業概要
L&G Global Real Estate Dividend Index Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide a combination of income and capital growth. The Fund invests in the securities that make up the constituents of the index and will be held with weightings generally proportionate to the weightings in the index.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com