Legg Mason Global Funds PLC

LGGOPAU:ID
119.82
USD
0.03
0.03%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
119.33 - 129.06
1年トータルリターン
-0.49%
年初来リターン
-2.70%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
119.85
52週レンジ
119.33 - 129.06
1年トータルリターン
0.39%
年初来リターン
-2.70%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
119.82
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
689.175
設定日
01/06/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DAVID F HOFFMAN / STEPHEN S SMITH "STEVE"
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.65%
経費率
0.00%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
9128282M:GOV
64.57 千 64.64 百万 8.61
9128283T:GOV
56.75 千 56.74 百万 7.56
EJ545726:COR
32.58 千 44.93 百万 5.99
JV534152:COR
123.72 千 36.05 百万 4.80
EJ129120:COR
6.44 百万 34.76 百万 4.63
EH694444:COR
4.36 百万 25.39 百万 3.38
EJ235914:COR
324.02 千 25.21 百万 3.36
EJ824390:COR
295.50 百万 24.29 百万 3.24
EH683451:COR
3.95 百万 22.65 百万 3.02
EK382179:COR
25.90 千 19.70 百万 2.63
企業概要
Legg Mason Global Funds Plc - Legg Mason Brandywine Global Opportunistic Fixed Income Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to maximize total return. The Fund invests in debt securities listed or traded worldwide, including emerging market countries. The Fund will invest in debt securities with an Investment Grade credit quality rating.
住所
Legg Mason Investments (Europe) Ltd
201 Bishopsgate
London EC2M 3AB
United Kingdom
電話番号
44-20-7070-7444
Webサイト
www.leggmason.com.hk