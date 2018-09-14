L&G Newton Managed 3-Pen
LGGNM3P:LN
227.83
GBp
0.44
0.19%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
206.38 - 234.99
1年トータルリターン
7.23%
年初来リターン
3.10%
前日終値
228.27
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
227.83
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
12.676
設定日
04/04/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
NEWMANI:LN
BNY Mellon Investment Funds
|1.47 百万
|12.79 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Newton Managed - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is a total return comprised of long-term capital growth and income. The Fund invests in a mixed portfolio of company shares and bonds.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com