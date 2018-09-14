L&G PMC Global Eq MW 30:70 7
LGGMWP3:LN
2,264.40
GBp
12.10
0.54%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
2,063.40 - 2,309.20
1年トータルリターン
8.97%
年初来リターン
2.59%
前日終値
2,252.30
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
2,264.4
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 07/31/2018)
682.831
設定日
04/06/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G PMC Global Equity Market Weights 30:70 75% CH Index - pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a total return. The Fund invests in UK and overseas equity markets with a 30/70 distribution between UK and overseas assets.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com