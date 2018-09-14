Legal & General Over 15 Year
LGGLTIN:LN
2,133.10
GBp
12.00
0.56%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
2,041.00 - 2,223.70
1年トータルリターン
1.77%
年初来リターン
-1.82%
前日終値
2,145.10
ファンド分類
Government Long
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
2,133.1
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 06/29/2018)
83.390
設定日
11/21/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Legal & General Over 15 Years Gilts Index Fund is an open-end pension fund registered in the United Kingdom. The Fund aims to track the total return of the FTSE-A Government (Over 15 year) Index to within +/- .25% each year for two years in three.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com