L&G Growth 2-Life
LGGLS5:LN
1,770.00
GBp
1.40
0.08%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,541.10 - 1,784.50
1年トータルリターン
10.08%
年初来リターン
7.80%
前日終値
1,771.40
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1,770
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
4.668
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Growth - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to maximize total return. The Fund invests in a broad mix of equities, fixed interest securities, UK commercial property, and cash.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com