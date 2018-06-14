L&G First State Global Emerg
LGGLMLP:LN
365.71
GBp
1.29
0.35%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
340.65 - 381.47
1年トータルリターン
4.72%
年初来リターン
-1.72%
前日終値
364.42
52週レンジ
340.65 - 381.47
1年トータルリターン
3.96%
年初来リターン
-1.72%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
365.71
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
9.776
設定日
04/04/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G First State Global Emerging Market Leaders 3 - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long term capital growth. The Fund invests in large and mid-cap equities in emerging economies, including ones listed on developed market exchanges with predominant activity in emerging market countries.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com