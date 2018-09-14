Legal & General Global 100 I
LGGLICI:LN
125.10
GBp
0.40
0.32%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
107.80 - 127.70
1年トータルリターン
17.34%
年初来リターン
8.93%
前日終値
124.70
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
125.1
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
139.634
設定日
12/09/2013
直近配当額 ( 06/18/2018)
1.706709
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.73%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.09%
経費率
0.09%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AAPL:US
アップル
|70.22 千
|12.33 百万
|8.87
|
MSFT:US
ﾏｲｸﾛｿﾌﾄ
|109.79 千
|9.50 百万
|6.83
|
AMZN:US
ｱﾏｿﾞﾝ･ﾄﾞｯﾄ･ｺﾑ
|5.75 千
|8.94 百万
|6.43
|
JPM:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾁｪｰｽ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｶﾝﾊﾟﾆｰ
|48.59 千
|4.27 百万
|3.07
|
GOOG:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
|4.33 千
|4.11 百万
|2.95
|
GOOGL:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
|4.27 千
|4.10 百万
|2.95
|
JNJ:US
ｼﾞｮﾝｿﾝ･ｴﾝﾄﾞ･ｼﾞｮﾝｿﾝ(J&J)
|38.33 千
|3.98 百万
|2.86
|
XOM:US
ｴｸｿﾝﾓｰﾋﾞﾙ
|60.44 千
|3.74 百万
|2.69
|
NESN:SW
ネスレ
|44.46 千
|2.88 百万
|2.07
|
PFE:US
ファイザー
|83.36 千
|2.66 百万
|1.91
企業概要
Legal & General Global 100 Index Trust is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Trust's objective is to track the capital performance of the S&P Global 100 Index. Securities in the S&P Global 100 Index will be held with weightings gernerally proportionate to their company's market capitalisaton.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com