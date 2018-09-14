Legal & General Global 100 I

LGGLICI:LN
125.10
GBp
0.40
0.32%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
107.80 - 127.70
1年トータルリターン
17.34%
年初来リターン
8.93%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
前日終値
124.70
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
125.1
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
139.634
設定日
12/09/2013
直近配当額 ( 06/18/2018)
1.706709
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.73%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.09%
経費率
0.09%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
AAPL:US
アップル
70.22 千 12.33 百万 8.87
MSFT:US
ﾏｲｸﾛｿﾌﾄ
109.79 千 9.50 百万 6.83
AMZN:US
ｱﾏｿﾞﾝ･ﾄﾞｯﾄ･ｺﾑ
5.75 千 8.94 百万 6.43
JPM:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾁｪｰｽ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｶﾝﾊﾟﾆｰ
48.59 千 4.27 百万 3.07
GOOG:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
4.33 千 4.11 百万 2.95
GOOGL:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
4.27 千 4.10 百万 2.95
JNJ:US
ｼﾞｮﾝｿﾝ･ｴﾝﾄﾞ･ｼﾞｮﾝｿﾝ(J&J)
38.33 千 3.98 百万 2.86
XOM:US
ｴｸｿﾝﾓｰﾋﾞﾙ
60.44 千 3.74 百万 2.69
NESN:SW
ネスレ
44.46 千 2.88 百万 2.07
PFE:US
ファイザー
83.36 千 2.66 百万 1.91
企業概要
Legal & General Global 100 Index Trust is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Trust's objective is to track the capital performance of the S&P Global 100 Index. Securities in the S&P Global 100 Index will be held with weightings gernerally proportionate to their company's market capitalisaton.
住所
Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.legalandgeneralgroup.com