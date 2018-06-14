Legal & General Global 100 I
LGGLBFI:LN
121.10
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
108.10 - 121.10
1年トータルリターン
8.23%
年初来リターン
3.68%
前日終値
121.10
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
121.1
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
125.869
設定日
12/20/2012
直近配当額 ( 12/18/2017)
0.880639
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.45%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.38%
経費率
0.38%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AAPL:US
アップル
|70.23 千
|9.88 百万
|7.90
|
MSFT:US
ﾏｲｸﾛｿﾌﾄ
|106.38 千
|7.88 百万
|6.30
|
AMZN:US
ｱﾏｿﾞﾝ･ﾄﾞｯﾄ･ｺﾑ
|5.55 千
|6.74 百万
|5.39
|
JPM:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾁｪｰｽ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｶﾝﾊﾟﾆｰ
|47.53 千
|3.82 百万
|3.05
|
XOM:US
ｴｸｿﾝﾓｰﾋﾞﾙ
|58.70 千
|3.52 百万
|2.81
|
GOOGL:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
|4.18 千
|3.36 百万
|2.68
|
JNJ:US
ｼﾞｮﾝｿﾝ･ｴﾝﾄﾞ･ｼﾞｮﾝｿﾝ(J&J)
|37.09 千
|3.34 百万
|2.67
|
GOOG:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
|4.15 千
|3.30 百万
|2.64
|
INTC:US
ｲﾝﾃﾙ
|64.85 千
|2.73 百万
|2.18
|
NESN:SW
ネスレ
|42.97 千
|2.47 百万
|1.97
企業概要
Legal & General Global 100 Index Trust is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Trust's objective is to track the capital performance of the S&P Global 100 Index. Securities in the S&P Global 100 Index will be held with weightings gernerally proportionate to their company's market capitalisaton.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com