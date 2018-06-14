Legal & General Global 100 I

LGGLBFI:LN
121.10
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
108.10 - 121.10
1年トータルリターン
8.23%
年初来リターン
3.68%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
121.10
52週レンジ
108.10 - 121.10
1年トータルリターン
7.90%
年初来リターン
3.68%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
121.1
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
125.869
設定日
12/20/2012
直近配当額 ( 12/18/2017)
0.880639
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.45%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.38%
経費率
0.38%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
AAPL:US
アップル
70.23 千 9.88 百万 7.90
MSFT:US
ﾏｲｸﾛｿﾌﾄ
106.38 千 7.88 百万 6.30
AMZN:US
ｱﾏｿﾞﾝ･ﾄﾞｯﾄ･ｺﾑ
5.55 千 6.74 百万 5.39
JPM:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾁｪｰｽ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｶﾝﾊﾟﾆｰ
47.53 千 3.82 百万 3.05
XOM:US
ｴｸｿﾝﾓｰﾋﾞﾙ
58.70 千 3.52 百万 2.81
GOOGL:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
4.18 千 3.36 百万 2.68
JNJ:US
ｼﾞｮﾝｿﾝ･ｴﾝﾄﾞ･ｼﾞｮﾝｿﾝ(J&J)
37.09 千 3.34 百万 2.67
GOOG:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
4.15 千 3.30 百万 2.64
INTC:US
ｲﾝﾃﾙ
64.85 千 2.73 百万 2.18
NESN:SW
ネスレ
42.97 千 2.47 百万 1.97
企業概要
Legal & General Global 100 Index Trust is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Trust's objective is to track the capital performance of the S&P Global 100 Index. Securities in the S&P Global 100 Index will be held with weightings gernerally proportionate to their company's market capitalisaton.
住所
Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.legalandgeneralgroup.com