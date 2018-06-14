Legal & General - Global Inf
LGGILLI:LN
51.97
GBp
0.07
0.13%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
51.75 - 53.28
1年トータルリターン
0.48%
年初来リターン
-0.66%
前日終値
51.90
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Foreign Government Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
51.97
資産総額 (十億 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
1.282
設定日
08/28/2013
直近配当額 ( 06/06/2018)
0.463763
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.78%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.07%
経費率
0.17%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828K3:GOV
|42.38 千
|33.68 百万
|2.63
|
912828Q6:GOV
|36.89 千
|28.83 百万
|2.25
|
912828B2:GOV
|35.82 千
|28.81 百万
|2.25
|
912828X3:GOV
|37.40 千
|28.34 百万
|2.21
|
912828UH:GOV
|35.07 千
|27.94 百万
|2.18
|
912828TE:GOV
|34.12 千
|27.46 百万
|2.14
|
912828PP:GOV
|31.43 千
|27.42 百万
|2.14
|
912828WU:GOV
|35.33 千
|27.15 百万
|2.12
|
912828XL:GOV
|34.70 千
|26.96 百万
|2.10
|
912828VM:GOV
|33.63 千
|26.93 百万
|2.10
企業概要
Legal & General - Global Inflation Linked Bond Index Fund is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve income and capital growth with the performance of the Barclays World Government Ex UK Inflation Linked Bonds TR Hedged GBP Index. The Fund invests in securities that are included in the Index.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com