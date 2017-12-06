Legal & General ICAV - L&G G
LGGIIEA:ID
Pending Listing
EUR
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
06/12/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Global Infrastructure Index Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to provide a total return in line with the performance of the Index. The Fund invests in equities which are constituents of the Index. The Fund may invest in other collective investment funds, money-market instruments and derivatives.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3266
Webサイトwww.lgim.com