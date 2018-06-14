LO Funds CH - Global Governm
LGGIESH:SW
97.40
EUR
0.04
0.04%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
97.02 - 103.31
1年トータルリターン
-3.08%
年初来リターン
-2.06%
前日終値
97.36
52週レンジ
97.02 - 103.31
1年トータルリターン
-2.75%
年初来リターン
-2.06%
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
97.401
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 06/13/2018)
363.529
設定日
05/07/2014
直近配当額 ( 11/27/2017)
2.49
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.56%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
0.28%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AM249066:COR
|6.53 千
|7.70 百万
|2.24
|
AM501276:COR
|63.20 千
|7.67 百万
|2.23
|
JK111566:COR
|56.00 千
|6.70 百万
|1.95
|
EH613113:COR
|22.48 千
|6.01 百万
|1.75
|
EK012189:COR
|925.00 千
|4.46 百万
|1.30
|
EK350867:COR
|5.16 千
|4.15 百万
|1.21
|
EJ561598:COR
|82.80 千
|4.13 百万
|1.20
|
UV825938:COR
|14.64 千
|4.01 百万
|1.17
|
QZ752425:COR
|13.71 千
|3.71 百万
|1.08
|
912810RU:GOV
|3.71 千
|3.52 百万
|1.02
企業概要
LO Funds (CH) - Global Government Fundamental Long Duration is an open-end fund incorporated in Switzerland. The Fund invests in bonds and other debt instruments and rights from public or private issuers except bonds and other debt instruments denominated in Swiss francs, as well as in units in collective investment schemes andmoney market instruments.
住所Lombard Odier Asset Management SW SA
Avenue des Morgines 6
CH - 1213 Petit-Lancy
Switzerland
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com