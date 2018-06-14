Legal & General SICAV - Glob
LGGHYIU:LX
1.06
USD
0.01
0.51%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
1.05 - 1.10
1年トータルリターン
-1.46%
年初来リターン
-3.08%
前日終値
1.06
52週レンジ
1.05 - 1.10
1年トータルリターン
-1.56%
年初来リターン
-3.08%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
High Yield Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1.063
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/14/2018)
740.824
設定日
08/03/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Legal & General SICAV - Global High Yield Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to produce high income and capital growth over the long term. The Fund invests predominantly in a broad range of fixed interest securities from around the world. The Fund invest in bonds issued by corporations, zero coupon bonds, structured notes, etc.
住所LGIM Corporate Director LTD
One Coleman Street
London EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.lgim.com