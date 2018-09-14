Legal & General Global Healt
LGGHPFI:LN
66.73
GBp
0.18
0.27%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
54.32 - 67.71
1年トータルリターン
15.95%
年初来リターン
14.19%
前日終値
66.55
52週レンジ
54.32 - 67.71
1年トータルリターン
14.28%
年初来リターン
14.19%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Health Care Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
66.73
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
484.803
設定日
12/20/2012
直近配当額 ( 01/08/2018)
0.771381
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.16%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.45%
経費率
0.45%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JNJ:US
ｼﾞｮﾝｿﾝ･ｴﾝﾄﾞ･ｼﾞｮﾝｿﾝ(J&J)
|327.84 千
|34.04 百万
|7.05
|
UNH:US
ﾕﾅｲﾃｯﾄﾞﾍﾙｽ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|116.68 千
|24.07 百万
|4.99
|
PFE:US
ファイザー
|707.99 千
|22.59 百万
|4.68
|
MRK:US
メルク
|328.70 千
|17.34 百万
|3.59
|
NOVN:SW
ﾉﾊﾞﾙﾃｨｽ
|265.68 千
|17.07 百万
|3.53
|
ROG:SW
ロシュ･ホールディング
|84.71 千
|16.26 百万
|3.37
|
ABBV:US
ｱｯｳﾞｨ
|193.53 千
|14.31 百万
|2.96
|
AMGN:US
アムジェン
|80.73 千
|12.46 百万
|2.58
|
MDT:US
ﾒﾄﾞﾄﾛﾆｯｸ
|165.12 千
|12.29 百万
|2.54
|
ABT:US
ｱﾎﾞｯﾄﾗﾎﾞﾗﾄﾘｰｽﾞ
|209.02 千
|10.79 百万
|2.24
企業概要
Legal & General Global Health and Pharmaceuticals Index Trust is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Trust is to secure capital growth. The Trust invests in securities engaged in Health and Pharmaceuticals. Securities representing all such companies in developed and advanced emerging segments of the FTSE All-World Index will normally be held.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com