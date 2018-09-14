Legal & General Global Equit
LGGGWIA:LN
264.90
GBp
0.80
0.30%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
232.40 - 271.00
1年トータルリターン
13.98%
年初来リターン
6.30%
前日終値
264.10
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Growth
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
264.9
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
106.107
設定日
08/17/2012
直近配当額 ( 07/16/2018)
2.695854
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.04%
ファンドマネージャ
KEVIN CHESSUM
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.39%
経費率
0.39%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AAPL:US
アップル
|17.86 千
|3.14 百万
|2.51
|
MSFT:US
ﾏｲｸﾛｿﾌﾄ
|26.98 千
|2.33 百万
|1.87
|
AMZN:US
ｱﾏｿﾞﾝ･ﾄﾞｯﾄ･ｺﾑ
|1.45 千
|2.25 百万
|1.80
|
FB:US
ﾌｪｲｽﾌﾞｯｸ
|8.51 千
|1.15 百万
|0.92
|
JPM:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾁｪｰｽ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｶﾝﾊﾟﾆｰ
|12.06 千
|1.06 百万
|0.85
|
GOOG:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
|1.09 千
|1.03 百万
|0.83
|
GOOGL:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
|1.06 千
|1.01 百万
|0.81
|
JNJ:US
ｼﾞｮﾝｿﾝ･ｴﾝﾄﾞ･ｼﾞｮﾝｿﾝ(J&J)
|9.52 千
|988.86 千
|0.79
|
XOM:US
ｴｸｿﾝﾓｰﾋﾞﾙ
|15.12 千
|936.15 千
|0.75
|
BRK/B:US
ﾊﾞｰｸｼｬｰ･ﾊｻｳｪｲ
|5.42 千
|876.43 千
|0.70
企業概要
Legal & General Global Equity Index Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Trust is to maximize the total return, primarily from capital growth. The Trust invests in a portfolio ofsecurities worldwide, including the UK, and may be selected from all economic sectors.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com