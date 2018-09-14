Legal & General Global Equit

LGGGWIA:LN
264.90
GBp
0.80
0.30%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
232.40 - 271.00
1年トータルリターン
13.98%
年初来リターン
6.30%
前日終値
264.10
ファンド分類
Foreign Growth
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
264.9
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
106.107
設定日
08/17/2012
直近配当額 ( 07/16/2018)
2.695854
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.04%
ファンドマネージャ
KEVIN CHESSUM
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.39%
経費率
0.39%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
AAPL:US
アップル
17.86 千 3.14 百万 2.51
MSFT:US
ﾏｲｸﾛｿﾌﾄ
26.98 千 2.33 百万 1.87
AMZN:US
ｱﾏｿﾞﾝ･ﾄﾞｯﾄ･ｺﾑ
1.45 千 2.25 百万 1.80
FB:US
ﾌｪｲｽﾌﾞｯｸ
8.51 千 1.15 百万 0.92
JPM:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾁｪｰｽ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｶﾝﾊﾟﾆｰ
12.06 千 1.06 百万 0.85
GOOG:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
1.09 千 1.03 百万 0.83
GOOGL:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
1.06 千 1.01 百万 0.81
JNJ:US
ｼﾞｮﾝｿﾝ･ｴﾝﾄﾞ･ｼﾞｮﾝｿﾝ(J&J)
9.52 千 988.86 千 0.79
XOM:US
ｴｸｿﾝﾓｰﾋﾞﾙ
15.12 千 936.15 千 0.75
BRK/B:US
ﾊﾞｰｸｼｬｰ･ﾊｻｳｪｲ
5.42 千 876.43 千 0.70
企業概要
Legal & General Global Equity Index Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Trust is to maximize the total return, primarily from capital growth. The Trust invests in a portfolio ofsecurities worldwide, including the UK, and may be selected from all economic sectors.
住所
Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.legalandgeneralgroup.com