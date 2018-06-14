Legal & General Global Equit

LGGGECA:LN
81.40
GBp
0.15
0.18%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
73.38 - 81.25
1年トータルリターン
8.01%
年初来リターン
3.42%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
81.25
52週レンジ
73.38 - 81.25
1年トータルリターン
7.60%
年初来リターン
3.42%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Growth
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
81.4
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
106.107
設定日
10/30/2014
直近配当額 ( 01/12/2018)
0.570895
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.40%
ファンドマネージャ
KEVIN CHESSUM
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.28%
経費率
0.27%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
AAPL:US
アップル
17.74 千 2.50 百万 2.16
MSFT:US
ﾏｲｸﾛｿﾌﾄ
26.29 千 1.95 百万 1.68
AMZN:US
ｱﾏｿﾞﾝ･ﾄﾞｯﾄ･ｺﾑ
1.41 千 1.71 百万 1.47
FB:US
ﾌｪｲｽﾌﾞｯｸ
8.30 千 1.16 百万 1.00
JPM:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾁｪｰｽ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｶﾝﾊﾟﾆｰ
12.06 千 968.77 千 0.84
XOM:US
ｴｸｿﾝﾓｰﾋﾞﾙ
14.72 千 881.95 千 0.76
JNJ:US
ｼﾞｮﾝｿﾝ･ｴﾝﾄﾞ･ｼﾞｮﾝｿﾝ(J&J)
9.37 千 843.82 千 0.73
GOOG:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
1.06 千 840.45 千 0.73
GOOGL:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
1.04 千 837.73 千 0.72
BRK/B:US
ﾊﾞｰｸｼｬｰ･ﾊｻｳｪｲ
5.17 千 745.14 千 0.64
企業概要
Legal & General Global Equity Index Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Trust is to maximize the total return, primarily from capital growth. The Trust invests in a portfolio ofsecurities worldwide, including the UK, and may be selected from all economic sectors.
住所
Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.legalandgeneralgroup.com