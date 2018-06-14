Legal & General Global Equit
LGGGECA:LN
81.40
GBp
0.15
0.18%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
73.38 - 81.25
1年トータルリターン
8.01%
年初来リターン
3.42%
前日終値
81.25
ファンド分類
Foreign Growth
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
81.4
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
106.107
設定日
10/30/2014
直近配当額 ( 01/12/2018)
0.570895
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.40%
ファンドマネージャ
KEVIN CHESSUM
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.28%
経費率
0.27%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AAPL:US
アップル
|17.74 千
|2.50 百万
|2.16
|
MSFT:US
ﾏｲｸﾛｿﾌﾄ
|26.29 千
|1.95 百万
|1.68
|
AMZN:US
ｱﾏｿﾞﾝ･ﾄﾞｯﾄ･ｺﾑ
|1.41 千
|1.71 百万
|1.47
|
FB:US
ﾌｪｲｽﾌﾞｯｸ
|8.30 千
|1.16 百万
|1.00
|
JPM:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾁｪｰｽ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｶﾝﾊﾟﾆｰ
|12.06 千
|968.77 千
|0.84
|
XOM:US
ｴｸｿﾝﾓｰﾋﾞﾙ
|14.72 千
|881.95 千
|0.76
|
JNJ:US
ｼﾞｮﾝｿﾝ･ｴﾝﾄﾞ･ｼﾞｮﾝｿﾝ(J&J)
|9.37 千
|843.82 千
|0.73
|
GOOG:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
|1.06 千
|840.45 千
|0.73
|
GOOGL:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
|1.04 千
|837.73 千
|0.72
|
BRK/B:US
ﾊﾞｰｸｼｬｰ･ﾊｻｳｪｲ
|5.17 千
|745.14 千
|0.64
企業概要
Legal & General Global Equity Index Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Trust is to maximize the total return, primarily from capital growth. The Trust invests in a portfolio ofsecurities worldwide, including the UK, and may be selected from all economic sectors.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com