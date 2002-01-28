L&G IP GLG UK Select SH G17-
LGGG17P:LN
GBp
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
232.20 - 264.20
52週レンジ
232.20 - 264.20
1年トータルリターン
9.95%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 06/29/2018)
10.722
設定日
01/28/2002
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G IP GLG UK Select - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth. The Fund invests in quoted securities of companies operating in the UK that are listed on the London Stock Exchange.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com