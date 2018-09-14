L&G PMC Global Emerging Mark
LGGEM17:LN
526.90
GBp
3.60
0.69%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
523.20 - 598.20
1年トータルリターン
-3.25%
年初来リターン
-7.67%
前日終値
523.30
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
526.9
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
43.469
設定日
02/12/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G PMC Global Emerging Markets Equity Index - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com