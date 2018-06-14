L&G PMC Global Eq Fxd Wghts
LGGEG25:LN
3,557.40
GBp
16.50
0.46%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
3,203.50 - 3,580.50
1年トータルリターン
7.09%
年初来リターン
2.44%
前日終値
3,573.90
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
3,557.4
資産総額 (十億 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
2.082
設定日
11/06/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G PMC Global Equity Fixed Weights 50:50 Index - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve total return. The Fund invests in equities worldwide.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com