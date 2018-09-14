L&G PMC Global Eq Fxd Wghts
LGGEFP3:LN
356.80
GBp
1.00
0.28%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
325.10 - 369.70
1年トータルリターン
6.89%
年初来リターン
1.28%
前日終値
357.80
52週レンジ
325.10 - 369.70
1年トータルリターン
6.03%
年初来リターン
1.28%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
356.8
資産総額 (十億 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
2.155
設定日
04/06/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G PMC Global Equity Fixed Weights 50:50 Index - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve total return. The Fund invests in equities worldwide.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com