L&G Fidelity Wealthbuilder G
LGFWG25:LN
221.41
GBp
0.54
0.24%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
前日終値
220.87
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
221.41
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
1.394
設定日
04/13/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
FIDWLBI:LN
Fidelity WealthBuilder Fund
|993.58 千
|1.36 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Fidelity Wealthbuilder - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in a wide range of investments covering markets throughout the world. The Fund primarily invests in funds managed and operated by Fidelity.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com