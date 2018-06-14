L&G First State Global Resou
LGFSRS5:LN
145.69
GBp
0.33
0.23%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
121.23 - 150.20
1年トータルリターン
14.34%
年初来リターン
1.75%
前日終値
145.36
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
エネルギー
運用アセットクラス
商品
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
145.69
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
1.317
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Cazenove European - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide capital growth. The Fund invests in shares of large and medium-sized European companies, excluding the UK.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com