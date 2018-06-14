L&G First State Global Resou
LGFSR25:LN
143.88
GBp
0.32
0.22%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
119.57 - 148.07
1年トータルリターン
14.50%
年初来リターン
1.86%
前日終値
143.56
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
143.88
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
3.917
設定日
04/20/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G First State Global Resources - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long term capital growth. The Fund invests in equities in the natural resources and energy sectors worldwide.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com