L&G F&C Stewardship Internat

LGFSIP3:LN
244.42
GBp
1.72
0.71%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
211.38 - 244.42
1年トータルリターン
13.53%
年初来リターン
6.81%
前日終値
242.70
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
244.42
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
4.164
設定日
01/20/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
FRPNASA:LN
F&C Responsible Global Equit
755.47 千 3.90 百万 100.00
企業概要
L&G F&C Stewardship International - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide capital growth. The Fund invests in an ethically screened and diversified spread of global equities.
住所
Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号
Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイト
www.legalandgeneralgroup.com