L&G First State Asia Pacific
LGFSA3P:LN
433.54
GBp
1.01
0.23%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
383.98 - 433.54
1年トータルリターン
7.29%
年初来リターン
5.35%
前日終値
432.53
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
433.54
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
33.380
設定日
04/04/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G First State Asia Pacific Leaders - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long term capital growth. The Fund invests in large and mid-capitalization equities in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan, including Australasia).
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com