L&G F&C MM Navigator Moderat
LGFNM21:LN
154.74
GBp
0.06
0.04%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
150.06 - 155.20
1年トータルリターン
2.22%
年初来リターン
0.65%
前日終値
154.68
年初来リターン
0.65%
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
154.74
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
04/09/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G F&C MM Navigator Moderate - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve income and capital growth. The Fund invests in shares or units of regulated and/or unregulated collective investment schemes and/or closed ended funds.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com