LionGlobal Fixed Maturity As
LGFMAUS:SP
Pending Listing
USD
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
08/01/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
2.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
LionGlobal Fixed Maturity Asian Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Singapore. The Fund's objective is to provide regular income over a four year investment horizon. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of Asian investment grade bonds and may invest in non-investment grade bonds subject to a minimum average portfolio credit rating of "BBB-".
住所Lion Global Investors Ltd
65 Chulia Street
#18-01/08
Singapore 049513
電話番号65-6417-6800
Webサイトwww.lionglobalinvestors.com