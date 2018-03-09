L&G First State Asia Pacific
LGFLG25:LN
400.30
GBp
0.40
0.10%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
375.47 - 415.83
1年トータルリターン
3.22%
年初来リターン
-1.19%
前日終値
399.90
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
400.3
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
33.358
設定日
04/13/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G First State Asia Pacific Leaders - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long term capital growth. The Fund invests in large and mid-capitalization equities in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan, including Australasia).
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com