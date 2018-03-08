LO Selection - Global Fixed
LGFIOIA:LX
117.74
CHF
0.15
0.13%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
114.99 - 119.44
1年トータルリターン
2.28%
年初来リターン
-0.80%
前日終値
117.58
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
117.735
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/08/2018)
763.438
設定日
10/08/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PHILIPPE DONNET / MANUEL STREIFF
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
0.65%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
USD:CUR
米ﾄﾞﾙ
|98.51 千
|82.04 百万
|10.63
|
912810QA:GOV
|25.25 千
|24.30 百万
|3.15
|
PEAEIAU:LX
PrivilEdge - Ashmore Emergin
|2.37 百万
|23.41 百万
|3.04
|
LOCL:LN
ETFS Lombard Odier IM Emergi
|2.54 百万
|23.12 百万
|3.00
|
9128282A:GOV
|23.10 千
|18.01 百万
|2.33
|
JPY:CUR
米ﾄﾞﾙ/円
|1.89 百万
|13.97 百万
|1.81
|
AM737647:COR
|11.13 千
|11.72 百万
|1.52
|
912803EH:GOV
|28.60 千
|11.52 百万
|1.49
|
912803BD:COR
|15.40 千
|10.94 百万
|1.42
|
ED154470:COR
|7.70 千
|10.26 百万
|1.33
企業概要
LO Selection - Global Fixed Income Opportunities is an open-end fund registered in Luxembourg. The Fund is a long-only global fixed income securities fund that aims to invest in a whole range of fixed-income opportunities. The Fund aims to preserve capital while seeking attractive risk-adjusted returns. The Fund will invest across global fixed markets, both investment grade and high yield.
住所LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号352-47-67-25-70
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com