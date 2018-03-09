L&G Fixed Interest 2 G27-Lif
LGFILS5:LN
1,614.60
GBp
0.60
0.04%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,591.50 - 1,658.40
1年トータルリターン
-0.57%
年初来リターン
-1.63%
前日終値
1,615.20
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1,614.6
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
72.261
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Fixed Interest - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth while also providing income. The Fund invests in British fixed interest securities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com