L&G First State Global Emerg
LGFGP25:LN
353.02
GBp
0.69
0.20%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
331.33 - 373.59
1年トータルリターン
4.58%
年初来リターン
-3.14%
前日終値
352.33
52週レンジ
331.33 - 373.59
1年トータルリターン
3.54%
年初来リターン
-3.14%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
353.02
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
11.114
設定日
04/19/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G First State Global Emerging Market Leaders 3 - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long term capital growth. The Fund invests in large and mid-cap equities in emerging economies, including ones listed on developed market exchanges with predominant activity in emerging market countries.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com