L&G Fidelity Global Property
LGFGLPP:LN
161.23
GBp
0.93
0.58%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
158.88 - 170.48
1年トータルリターン
-4.33%
年初来リターン
-3.78%
前日終値
160.30
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
161.23
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
28.000
設定日
05/08/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
FIDGLPF:LN
Fidelity Investment Funds IC
|13.59 千
|24.60 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Fidelity Global Property - Pension is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a combination of income and long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in the real estate industry and other real estate related investments.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com