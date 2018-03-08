LO Funds III - Capital Growt
LGFGESA:LX
117.82
EUR
0.17
0.14%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
102.98 - 131.04
1年トータルリターン
14.59%
年初来リターン
-6.57%
前日終値
117.65
1年トータルリターン
13.80%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
117.8161
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/08/2018)
457.167
設定日
03/17/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MARC PELLAUD / LAURENT JOUE
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
0.07%
企業概要
LO Funds III - Capital Growth is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to generate returns by implementing asset allocation strategies which seek to provide higher risk-adjusted returns than traditional asset allocation strategies and/or to provide complementary sources of return and diversification to traditional asset classes.
住所Lombard Odier Funds Europe SA
5 AlLee Scheffer
L-520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号+352-27-78-1000
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com