L&G Far Eastern 3-Pen
LGFEA3P:LN
1,334.10
GBp
6.70
0.50%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,261.90 - 1,400.00
1年トータルリターン
6.37%
年初来リターン
-1.48%
前日終値
1,327.40
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
1,334.1
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
195.865
設定日
04/06/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Far Eastern - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide the potential for long term growth. The Fund invests directly or indirectly into a portfolio of Far Eastern securities, which may be selected from all economic sectors.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com