L&G F&C Stewardship Internat
LGFCSIG:LN
220.21
GBp
1.31
0.60%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
192.52 - 229.01
1年トータルリターン
7.96%
年初来リターン
-0.87%
前日終値
218.90
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
220.21
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
3.482
設定日
01/20/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
FRPNASA:LN
F&C Responsible Global Equit
|599.88 千
|2.96 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G F&C Stewardship International - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide capital growth. The Fund invests in an ethically screened and diversified spread of global equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com