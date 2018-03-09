L&G F&C Stewardship Income 2
LGFCSI2:LN
190.77
GBp
1.17
0.62%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
181.80 - 200.91
1年トータルリターン
5.52%
年初来リターン
-3.89%
前日終値
189.60
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
190.77
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
5.012
設定日
03/02/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
FRPSINI:LN
Responsible UK Income
|3.39 百万
|4.98 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G F&C Stewardship Income - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide income and capital growth. The Fund invests in an ethically screened spread of UK equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com