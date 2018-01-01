LionGlobal RMB Flexi Fund
LGFAUHI:SP
Pending Listing
USD
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (CNY) ( -)
-
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.10%
経費率
-
企業概要
LionGlobal RMB Flexi Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Singapore. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in RMB bonds and equity and equity-related securities in the China A Shares Market. The Fund primarily invests into the LionGlobal RMB Quality Bond Fund and LionGlobal RMB Equity Fund.
住所Lion Global Investors Ltd
65 Chulia Street
#18-01/08
Singapore 049513
電話番号65-6417-6800
Webサイトwww.lionglobalinvestors.com