L&G Fidelity American 3-Pen
LGFAG25:LN
241.54
GBp
0.14
0.06%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
229.14 - 244.76
1年トータルリターン
0.61%
年初来リターン
0.01%
前日終値
241.40
52週レンジ
229.14 - 244.76
1年トータルリターン
0.90%
年初来リターン
0.01%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
241.54
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
88.100
設定日
04/13/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
FIDEAMI:LN
Fidelity Investment Funds IC
|43.50 千
|1.58 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Fidelity American 3-Pen is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in shares of larger and medium sized US companies.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com