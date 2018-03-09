Barclays Europe ex-UK Alpha
LGEXKBI:LN
189.90
GBp
0.10
0.05%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
181.10 - 200.60
1年トータルリターン
4.13%
年初来リターン
-2.96%
前日終値
189.80
ファンド分類
European Reg. ex UK
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Reg. ex UK
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
189.9
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 11/30/2017)
40.900
設定日
11/10/2006
直近配当額 ( 05/16/2017)
5.2998
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.79%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
1.72%
企業概要
Barclays Europe (ex-UK) Alpha Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Fund is to provide capital growth over the long term. The Fund will invest in a managed portfolio of equity securities in Continental Europe.
住所Barclays Bank PLC
1 Churchill Place
London E14 5HP
United Kingdom
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.barclays.co.uk