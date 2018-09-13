Barclays Europe ex-UK Alpha
LGEXKAA:LN
229.90
GBp
0.30
0.13%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
218.30 - 243.70
1年トータルリターン
-2.95%
年初来リターン
-3.28%
前日終値
230.20
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
European Reg. ex UK
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Reg. ex UK
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
229.9
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 07/31/2018)
38.400
設定日
11/10/2006
直近配当額 ( 05/16/2017)
5.7518
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
4.50%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
1.72%
企業概要
Barclays Europe (ex-UK) Alpha Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Fund is to provide capital growth over the long term. The Fund will invest in a managed portfolio of equity securities in Continental Europe.
住所Barclays Bank PLC
1 Churchill Place
London E14 5HP
United Kingdom
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.barclays.co.uk