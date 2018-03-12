Legal & General European Tru

LGEUTFI:LN
457.60
GBp
1.70
0.37%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
387.10 - 463.70
1年トータルリターン
12.42%
年初来リターン
1.69%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
European Reg. ex UK
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Reg. ex UK
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
457.6
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
156.378
設定日
12/20/2012
直近配当額 ( 07/28/2017)
2.801418
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.61%
ファンドマネージャ
GAVIN LAUNDER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.06%
経費率
1.20%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
ASML:NA
ASMLﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ
46.10 千 6.61 百万 4.21
IFX:GR
ｲﾝﾌｨﾆｵﾝﾃｸﾉﾛｼﾞｰｽﾞ
276.00 千 5.65 百万 3.60
FR:FP
ヴァレオ
98.90 千 5.54 百万 3.53
UCG:IM
ｳﾆｸﾚﾃﾞｨﾄ
349.27 千 5.41 百万 3.45
DAI:GR
ﾀﾞｲﾑﾗｰ
82.80 千 5.40 百万 3.44
SAP:GR
ＳＡＰ
67.01 千 5.31 百万 3.38
FRU:GR
ﾌｪﾗﾀﾑ
205.60 千 5.20 百万 3.31
AMS:SM
ｱﾏﾃﾞｳｽITｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
95.00 千 5.20 百万 3.31
RACE:US
ﾌｪﾗｰﾘ
62.01 千 5.19 百万 3.30
KGX:GR
KION ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
79.80 千 5.18 百万 3.30
企業概要
Legal & General European Trust is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Trust's objective is to secure capital growth. The Trust invests in a portfolio exclusively invested directly or indirectly in European securities, other than those of the UK, which may be selected from all economic sectors.
住所
Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.legalandgeneralgroup.com