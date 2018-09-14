Legal & General European Tru

LGEUTFA:LN
510.40
GBp
1.80
0.35%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
485.70 - 541.60
1年トータルリターン
3.93%
年初来リターン
0.97%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
前日終値
508.60
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
European Reg. ex UK
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Reg. ex UK
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
510.4
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 07/31/2018)
164.727
設定日
12/20/2012
直近配当額 ( 08/06/2018)
0.678992
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.13%
ファンドマネージャ
GAVIN LAUNDER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.06%
経費率
1.20%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
ASML:NA
ASMLﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ
43.50 千 6.85 百万 4.12
DAI:GR
ﾀﾞｲﾑﾗｰ
127.00 千 6.39 百万 3.84
RACE:US
ﾌｪﾗｰﾘ
61.39 千 6.26 百万 3.76
SAP:GR
ＳＡＰ
66.90 千 6.21 百万 3.73
UMI:BB
ユミコア
143.62 千 6.20 百万 3.73
AMS:SW
ams
92.52 千 5.60 百万 3.37
ADS:GR
ｱﾃﾞｨﾀﾞｽ
28.20 千 5.44 百万 3.27
UBSG:SW
UBSｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
448.30 千 5.41 百万 3.26
VAR1:GR
ﾌｧﾙﾀ
214.36 千 5.30 百万 3.19
SENS:SW
Sensirion Holding AG
104.02 千 5.26 百万 3.16
企業概要
Legal & General European Trust is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Trust's objective is to secure capital growth. The Trust invests in a portfolio exclusively invested directly or indirectly in European securities, other than those of the UK, which may be selected from all economic sectors.
住所
Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.legalandgeneralgroup.com