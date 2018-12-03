LGIM Liquidity Fund plc - LG
LGEULI3:ID
Pending Listing
EUR
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 03/12/2018)
609.895
設定日
04/19/2017
残存期間
-
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 03/12/2018)
609.895
設定日
04/19/2017
ファンドマネージャ
JENNIFER GILLESPIE
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LGIM Euro Liquidity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to provide a return in line with money market rates. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of high credit quality short-term fixed-income and variable rate securities including certificates of deposit, fixed and floating rate notes, etc. The Fund seeks to maintain a AAA rating.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3266
Webサイトwww.lgim.com