L&G Europe ex UK Equity Inde
LGEUENI:LN
Pending Listing
GBp
Unit Trust
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
09/01/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.15%
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Europe ex UK Equity Index Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is track the overall performance of the European equity market - excluding the UK market - as represented by the FTSE Developed Europe ex UK Index. The Fund invests in securities that make up the constituents of the Index.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com