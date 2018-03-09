Legal & General ICAV - L&G E
LGETBZE:ID
1.0148
EUR
0.0018
0.18%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.9864 - 1.0284
1年トータルリターン
2.88%
年初来リターン
0.05%
前日終値
1.0166
ファンド分類
European Region
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.0148
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
12/08/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Euro Treasury Bond Index Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to provide investors with a return in line with the Euro government bond market. will aim to replicate the Index using a sampling approach which will attempt to ensure the Fund has similar characteristics as the Index whilst not necessarily holding all of the constituents of the Index.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3266
Webサイトwww.lgim.com