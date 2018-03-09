L&G Emerging Markets Short D
LGESZEH:LX
1.01
EUR
0.00
0.23%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.0081
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
122.479
設定日
06/02/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PHILIP MEIER / UDAY PATNAIK
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Emerging Markets Short Duration Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to generate capital growth and income. The Fund invests in a broad range of fixed interest securities issued predominantly in US Dollar, Pounds Sterling or EURO by Developing/Emerging Market governments and corporates. The overall duration targets in 3 years.
住所LGIM Corporate Director LTD
One Coleman Street
London EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.lgim.com