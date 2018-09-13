L&G Emerging Markets Short D
LGESDZI:LX
0.98
USD
0.00
0.22%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
0.98 - 1.04
1年トータルリターン
-1.07%
年初来リターン
-1.88%
前日終値
0.98
1年トータルリターン
-1.01%
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
0.9824
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/13/2018)
184.723
設定日
10/24/2016
直近配当額 ( 09/03/2018)
0.004245
直近配当利回り（税込）
5.19%
ファンドマネージャ
PHILIP MEIER / UDAY PATNAIK
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Emerging Markets Short Duration Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to generate capital growth and income. The Fund invests in a broad range of fixed interest securities issued predominantly in US Dollar, Pounds Sterling or EURO by Developing/Emerging Market governments and corporates. The overall duration targets in 3 years.
住所LGIM Corporate Director LTD
One Coleman Street
London EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.lgim.com